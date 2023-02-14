Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South actress, is known for her exceptional acting talent in movies like Theri, A Aa, Eega, Majili, Rangasthalam, Jaanu. The actress recently climbed 600 steps of the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu.

Samantha’s photos of herself climbing the stairs and lighting a camphor diya are going popular on the internet. Samantha was clothed in a conventional suit and a grey scarf. She also lit a camphor diya and tweeted on the same. She was accompanied by her ‘Jaanu’ movie director C. Premkumar and other friends.

The actor, who suffers from Myositis, an autoimmune disease condition that causes acute muscular pain, has started shooting for the web series ‘Citadel’. In this film, she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. This is an Indian adaptation of the worldwide series “Citadel”, in which Priyanka Chopra plays one of the stars.

