Samantha Ruth Prabhu pleads to be an action star without the injuries

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now become a bonafide action star courtesy her innings first with The Family Man Season 2, and now having some more kickass action sequences in Citadel: Honey Bunny as well. But it is also no secret at all that the actor had to go through some rigorous training and then shoot which has inevitably led to several injuries time and again.

Even today, Ruth Prabhu is still dealing with injuries and taking remedies as and when possible. Putting a witty spin on how continual it has become, Ruth Prabhu posted about it on her Instagram as she said, ‘Can I be an action star without the injuries please?’, as she showed her leg where she probably taking the needle therapy on her knees-

Ruth Prabhu and her struggles with her health has also been widely known, as she was vocal about the same on her Instagram.

Currently, she also has her YouTube channel going on with her own show, ‘Take 20’ where she talks about multiple things that include gut health, mental health and other things that need awareness.

Recently, even though she wasn’t connected to it anymore and in any way, Ruth Prabhu was in the news and headlines after her former husband, Nagar Chaitanya hit the headlines as he went on to announce his engagement sharing dreamy images with actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Apart from Citadel: Honey Bunny, the actor is rumored to be a part of a couple of Hindu projects but they aren’t confirmed yet.