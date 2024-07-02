Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sends Prayers To Hina Khan, Calls Her ‘Warrior’

Hina Khan recently revealed about getting diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer on her social media handle, which brought havoc on the internet. At the same time, several celebrities, including Rashami Desai, Rohan Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya, Nakul Mehta, Mrunal Thakur, Sunil Grover, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others extended their love and support for the actress. Now, South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends prayers and support to the actress during her tough time, and she also calls her a warrior.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Heartfelt Support For Hina Khan

On Tuesday, July 2, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared the recent reel video of Hina Khan, where the TV actress expressed her experience of her first chemotherapy and attending an award function right before it. The Kushi actress extended her support for Hina, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, writing, “Praying for you @realhinakhan #Warrior.”

Re-sharing the story, Hina Khan thanked Samantha, acknowledging her strength and courage to fight with whatever life threw at her. She wrote, Takes one to know one… I know you’re an absolute star.. and the way you’ve handled all that life threw at you … is beyond amazing.. Lots of love and blessings @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu herself is an inspiration. In 2022, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. Last year, she took a year-long hiatus from work to pay attention to her health.