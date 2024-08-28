Samantha Ruth Prabhu- “We are here today because of the sacrifices endured by women who came before us”

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to be a celebrity who doesn’t cease to speak her mind and always gives her opinion on things she believes in. From having her show to talking about things on multiple platforms, Ruth Prabhu doesn’t hold back.

On that note, the actor took the opportunity to share a couple of posts on Instagram shared by the page, Women in Cinema Collective which talked about women in cinema and the changes that are needed.

The first post read, “rethink reshape rebuild we have a shared duty to forge a future of justice and dignity for everyone let’s create this new revolution”. Sharing this, Ruth Prabhu shared her take on it saying, “We are all present today due to the sacrifices and hardships endured by women who came before us. Dignity for everyone. Massive respect! @wcccinema #WomenInCinemaCollective'”-

Another story in the page shared by her read, “To women who didn’t have the privilege or the circumstances to say NO” and “To women who do have the privilege Let us create a safe workspace they didn’t have”-

When it comes to her work front, Ruth Prabhu had two releases in 2023 in the form of Shaakuntalam and Kushi, where both the films did not do well at the box office but this year, she will be seen in the Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is up for release in November 2024.