Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the stunning south beauty, is a well-known name in the South Film Industry. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam which was supposed to be released in cinemas on February 17, however, was postponed by a couple of months.

Now, as per latest reports in media, the film’s makers on Friday confirmed that the film will now hit screens worldwide on April 14. Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty.

The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ and is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

