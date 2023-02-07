Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, given the kind of hard work and efforts that he’s displayed from his end in all these years, he certainly deserves all the love and attention that comes his way and in the true and genuine sense of the term. Her fans are die-hard and they never really shy away from showering her with love and affection. Post her health-related issues, she’s been dealing with quite a lot but being the strong girl that she is, she’s taken it all positively.

This time however, we don’t really have an happy update coming from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s end. For the longest time, her fans were waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam. Well, the sad stuff is that the release of the movie has been postponed again until further update. Samantha, however, replied to a fan on the same who expressed his disappointed and told him that it will be ‘worth’ the wait. Check out below –

https://twitter.com/samanthaprabhu2/status/1622851448777375745?s=46&t=ICqXk5LN-xMEcLnUKSsVKg

