Sameer Wankhede reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s chats, where latter ‘begs’ to free his son Aaryan

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has made a significant revelation, alleging that he had engaged in a conversation with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan concerning the arrest of the actor’s son, Aryan Khan, in a drug-related case. Wankhede has submitted screenshots of these purported chats, which prominently display the name ‘Shahrukh Khan,’ as evidence in a court petition. This revelation has added a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Aryan Khan’s arrest and has garnered substantial attention within the media and public.

Charges against Sameer Wankhede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has levelled serious allegations against Wankhede, accusing him of attempting to extort a whopping Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan. The alleged motive behind this purported extortion was to secure Aryan Khan’s exoneration and prevent his implication in the now-defunct drugs case. These stunning allegations have sent shockwaves through the legal and entertainment circles, prompting a fresh wave of scrutiny and raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.

SRK’s Request

He said, “Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It’s a man’s promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn’t deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you.”

