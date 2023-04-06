Sargun Mehta, who had earlier made a name for herself on TV, with shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, is also a known name in the Punjabi film industry. She has worked in popular Punjabi films. Now, the actress has announced the release date of her new film Jatt Nu Chudail Takri.

Sargun will be seen in a new comedy-drama ‘Jatt Nu Chudail Takri’ alongside Gippy Grewal. The two have earlier gained a lot of love from the audience when they starred together in ‘Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh’, an official remake of ‘Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai’, a Marathi film. Now, in the new movie they are back together to create magic on-screen.

Sargun took to Instagram and shared a picture from the first day of the shoot that featured her with her co-star Gippy Grewal and the debutante co-producers Jaani and Arvind Khaira holding the clapboard. Vikas Vashisht has donned the director’s hat for the project, which has been penned by Amberdeep Singh. The film will is slated to be released on October 13, 2023. She captioned her post: “Jatt nuu chudail takri 🧙‍♀️ 13TH OCT 2023 Taking off today. Milde aa jald THEATRES CH .”