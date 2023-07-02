Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr

The romantic drama film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ featuring the talented actor Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, has experienced a significant surge in collections at the domestic box office on its third day of release. The film garnered an impressive sum of over ₹10 crore on Saturday, showcasing its growing popularity among audiences. With this remarkable achievement, the total earnings of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ now exceed ₹26 crore, as reported in Hindustan Times.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film had a wide release across the country on June 29, captivating the hearts of moviegoers. The film’s success demonstrates the enduring appeal of Kartik Aaryan and further cements his position as a bankable star in the Hindi film industry. Movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the continued success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in the days to come.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a captivating musical romance drama that has brought together the dynamic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani once again. The film not only showcases their on-screen chemistry but also features a talented ensemble cast. Alongside Kartik and Kiara, the movie stars acclaimed actors Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, among others. With such a stellar lineup of talented performers, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ promises to deliver an engaging and unforgettable cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await the film’s release to witness the magic created by this exceptional cast.