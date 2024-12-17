Scoop: Shahid Kapoor gears up for a ‘dark’ and ‘edgy’ role as a 90s gangster

Shahid Kapoor is all set to embrace yet another challenging character, this time stepping into the gritty shoes of a menacing gangster from the 1990s. Known for his ability to transform for every role, Shahid recently teased fans about his upcoming project with a rugged selfie post-workout, flaunting his toned physique and intense look.

The actor’s caption spoke volumes about his excitement for the role, describing it as a time of “prep” and hinting at a character unlike anything he has done before. Shahid’s creative process often involves delving deep into his roles, and this time, he promises to explore the “edgy and nasty” shades of a bygone era.

Reports suggest that Shahid will play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster, in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action thriller. Bhardwaj, known for his layered storytelling and raw narratives, previously collaborated with Shahid in Kaminey and Haider, films that showcased the actor’s brilliance. Sharing the screen with Shahid in this intense drama will be Qala star Triptii Dimri, further raising expectations for the project.

While Shahid’s gangster role is creating buzz, he also has Deva lined up for release. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller sees him as a sharp, rebellious cop investigating a murky high-profile case. Starring alongside Pooja Hegde, the film adds to Shahid’s growing lineup of action-packed performances.

Shahid Kapoor has been on a roll, coming off the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred opposite Kriti Sanon in a unique sci-fi romantic comedy. The film performed remarkably well at the box office, grossing over ₹133 crore worldwide and solidifying Shahid’s range as a performer who can deliver across genres.

Over the years, Shahid has carved a niche for himself as an actor who thrives on reinvention. From the charm of Vivah and Jab We Met to the grittiness of Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, his career reflects a fearless pursuit of diverse roles. Now, with the upcoming 90s gangster flick, Shahid seems ready to once again break boundaries and surprise his audience.

As the actor dives into preparations, fans eagerly anticipate what promises to be a gritty and immersive cinematic experience. Shahid’s commitment to his craft only reinforces why he remains one of Bollywood’s most compelling performers.