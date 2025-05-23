Security Lapse At Salman Khan’s House: Woman Rings Doorbell; Gets Arrested

In two separate incidents, a woman and a man tried to force entry into Salman Khan‘s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The matter became more serious when the woman directly rang the doorbell of the actor’s house. The police are now investigating the matter, and concerns over Salman Khan’s security have increased again.

Security lapses were reported twice at Salman Khan’s house on May 19 and 20. First, a man and then a woman tried to enter the Galaxy Apartments. Both were caught by the security personnel and handed over to the Bandra police.

The woman has been identified as Isha Chhabra. Police investigation has revealed that Isha fooled the security guards by saying that she knows a resident of the building. After entering inside, she went straight to Salman Khan’s house and rang the doorbell.

Salman Khan was present at home at the time of the incident. However, the security personnel caught Isha in time and handed her over to the police. Isha claimed in interrogation that she did not know the person who had tried to enter Galaxy Apartments in the same way a few hours before her.

On the evening of May 20, at around 7:15 pm, a person was also caught trying to enter Salman Khan’s house. In both the cases, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

Threats have been received earlier also, this is not the first time that Salman Khan’s security has been breached. In April 2024, there was a firing outside his house, in which the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came to the fore. After that Salman’s security was increased. In July, he also recorded his statement in this matter and said that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him.

These incidents have once again raised serious questions about Salman Khan’s security. First threats, then firing and now these incidents of forced entry show that Salman’s security needs to be strengthened further. Mumbai Police is taking strict action against the culprits and concrete steps to prevent such incidents in future.