Shah Rukh Khan Collaborates with Sujoy Ghosh for Crime Drama ‘King’-Daughter Suhana to Debut

Shah Rukh Khan, recently honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival, has announced his next project, ‘King,’ a crime drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film marks a collaboration between Shah Rukh and Sujoy, who previously worked together on the 2021 thriller Bob Biswas.

Shah Rukh expressed his excitement about working with Sujoy, stating that he takes a long time to finish a movie because he needs to know the director first. He also mentioned that he has been thinking about doing a coming-of-age film for 6-7 years and was thrilled when Sujoy approached him with a subject that resonated with his vision.

The film is also rumored to feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ last year. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing the main villain in the film, marking his third collaboration with Shah Rukh and Sujoy after ‘Bob Biswas.’

Sujoy Ghosh has previously directed successful thrillers like ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Badla,’ and his collaboration with Shah Rukh’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has resulted in critically acclaimed films. ‘King’ is expected to be a gripping crime drama exploring identity and redemption themes.

Shah Rukh’s decision to work with Sujoy and his daughter Suhana’s rumored debut in the film has generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. With its talented cast and crew, ‘King’ is shaping to be one of the year’s most anticipated films.