“Shah Rukh Khan Is Coming Home Today.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans needn’t worry. After the heatstroke scare which has the nation on tenterhooks, a very close friend of the Khans tells me he is fine and returning from Ahmedabad today.

“It was the heat that did it. Shah Rukh had very high fever and they had to rush him to the hospital.Gauri is with him in Ahmedabad. They will fly back today together, ” a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan provides details of SRK’s heat stroke in Ahmedabad which landed him in the hospital.

“But he is fine now and will be coming back home to Mumbai today from Ahmedabad with his wife Gauri who flew into Ahmedabad to be with SRK,although he kept insisting that she needn’t fly down,”says the friend.

Shah Rukh is expected to take a work-free holiday for at least a week.

“SRK refuses to take holidays unless forced. This is God’s way of telling him to slow down. Standing around in the intense heat for the IPL matches has taken a toll.”

Apparently SRK quipped after the sun stroke, “Arrey yaar main toh hot hoon hi. Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya.”

Incidentally his son Aryan was wrapping up the shooting of his series Stardom when he heard of his father being hospitalized.

“Both Aryan and Suhana , who incidentally celebrated her birthday yesterday, wanted to immediately fly to Ahmedabad. But Shah Rukh told them to hold their horses.He is fine and returning to Mumbai today to spend some family time.”