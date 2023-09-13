Movies | News

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Creates History, 6 Days 600 Crores Rupees Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released 'Jawan' is creating history. The film has earned 600 crore rupees in just 6 days on a global level. Check out more details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 16:50:26
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ is creating history with the huge numbers at the box office collection. It has been 6 days since its release; the film has now surpassed 600 crore rupees in just days on a global level. It has become the fastest film to earn 300 crores at the domestic box office collection. With the increasing number, the film is currently etching its name among the all-time highest-grossing Indian films.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was off to a historic start with a 4-day opening weekend collection to cross the 500 crore mark on a global level. On the first day of its release, the film witnessed a massive craze with houseful theatres and a record-breaking box office opening of 75 crores. The film didn’t lose the momentum; it continued to earn into its first Monday, adding an impressive 45 crores to the collection.

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/1701874931649171937?s=20

In contrast, on Tuesday, the film saw a slight dip in collection of around 20 percent on its 6th day. Shah Rukh Khan’s film managed to earn an all-India total of 26.50 crore on its first Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ crossed the 300 crore mark on the 6th day. Jawan surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s January release Pathaan, which crossed the mark on the 7th day, while Sunny Deol Gadar 2 hit the target on the 8th day.

So let’s wait and see whether Jawan surpasses Sunny Deol Gadar 2 after the dip in the box office collection.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

