Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Making Record Even Before Release, Earns Whopping Amount In Pre-booking, Check Out

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back with a bang with another anticipated film, ‘Jawan.’ The actor earlier with Pathaan marked the biggest collection at the box in 2023, and now it seems his upcoming film alongside Nayanthara is another in the chart. ‘Jawan’ is making a record even before the film’s release as it earns a whopping amount in pre-booking.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Whopping Pre-booking

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film has set the ticket counter on fire with the whopping sale of tickets. The film has sold as many as 2.71 lakhs on the first day, as per a Times Now report. In addition, as per Manobala Vijayabalan, a trade analyst, the film minted 7.85 crore in the advance booking. On Friday, the ticket price soared to 2400, but nothing affects Shah Rukh Khan’s loyal mass.

#Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales National Multiplexes

PVR – 75,641

INOX – 48,411

CINEPOLIS – 22,686

Total

SOLD Tickets – 1,46,738

Gross – ₹ 5.66 cr India Wide

All Theatres

SOLD Tickets – 2,32,900

Gross – ₹ 7.85 cr ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanAdvanceBooking || [Excluding… pic.twitter.com/NXrGxcKndF — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 2, 2023

The buzz is more that ‘Jawan’ will be Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release after the smashing success of Pathaan. Along with Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film also features the very talented Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in the cameo.

As per Hindustan Times, the pre-booking kicked off on 1st September at 10 o’clock in the morning. The tickets are almost sold across different cities in the country. Also, the reason for ‘Jawan’ to become another blockbuster is that it features the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. And not only this, but the famous stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

