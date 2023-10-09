Movies | News

Shah Rukh Khan's life in danger, receives Y+ security cover [Mumbai Report]

Shah Rukh Khan has been granted Y+ security cover by the Mumbai Police following a series of death threats he received after the success of his films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

09 Oct,2023 11:40:39
Mumbai Report: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been granted Y+ security cover by the Mumbai Police following a series of death threats he received after the success of his films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, as per reports in Times Of India and NDTV. This decision comes after the actor reportedly wrote to the Maharashtra government, expressing concerns about his safety and the threats he had been receiving.

Under the Y+ security cover, Shah Rukh will now be accompanied by six armed security personnel round the clock, a significant upgrade from the previous arrangement, where he was accompanied by just two security personnel.

The news of Shah Rukh Khan’s increased security comes as a testament to the immense popularity and fan following he enjoys not only in India but also globally. His recent blockbuster movies, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, have garnered both critical acclaim and a massive fan base, but this success has seemingly attracted unwanted attention in the form of death threats.

The Maharashtra government wasted no time in addressing the concerns raised by the actor. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation and the need to ensure his safety, the government swiftly decided to bolster his security detail.

Shah Rukh, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, has been an iconic figure in the Indian film industry for decades. His remarkable journey from a humble beginning to superstardom has made him an inspiration to many. Earlier, actor Salman Khan was provided Y+ security cover last year following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

