Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘nose surgery’ in US is a hoax, say reports

Shah Rukh Khan experienced a nosebleed on set as a result of an accident while he was in the United States. To address the bleeding, he underwent a prompt medical procedure, and he had a nose tape applied for several days, according to a report by ETimes. However, as of now it is being claimed that nothing such has happened in the US, and it is a hoax.

A bystander, who allegedly witnessed the incident reported to ETimes, and asserted, “Shah Rukh Khan was amidst the shoot when this incident happened. Due to the nosebleed, he underwent something similar to a nasal cauterization procedure at a hospital in LA.”

However, given the buzz all around, SRK who came back to Mumbai on Wednesday, refused to give any update on the same. As mentioned in an article by Film fare, the Pathaan actor neither confirmed the same nor refused the reports. When arriving at the airport, the actor in all hurry headed towards his car with his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam along.

SRK’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a thorough celebratory comeback with the grand success of Pathaan. The movie earned massive at the box office. However, for those who are not aware, the movie Pathaan made a lot of controversy, given the song sequence Besharam Rang, that featured Deepika Padukone. The actor is going to star in the movie Jawan next.