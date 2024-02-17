Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver laughter galore in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have charmed audiences with their latest cinematic venture, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Released just in time for Valentine’s Day, this futuristic love story has captivated viewers, evident from its remarkable box office success. With production house Maddock Films at the helm, alongside the powerhouse combination of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film promises a delightful cinematic experience that transcends conventional boundaries. Within its seven-day run, the film has amassed a staggering ₹89.61 crore worldwide, showcasing its immense popularity among audiences. This impressive feat speaks volumes about the film’s ability to resonate with viewers on a global scale.

Set in a futuristic world, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya follows the journey of Shahid's character, a brilliant robot scientist, who unexpectedly finds himself drawn to Kriti's character, SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot. As the narrative unfolds, it delves into the complexities of human emotions and the nuances of love in an unconventional setting, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and compelling performances. Experience a rollercoaster of laughter and love with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the delightful comedy #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya. This hilarious clip captures the essence of the film, showcasing its rib-tickling moments that promise an unforgettable cinematic experience. With a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and family drama, this movie is a must-watch for a weekend filled with complete entertainment.