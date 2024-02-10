Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sees 60% spike in ticket sales

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, hit theaters on February 9th, and it’s already making waves. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has received praise from fans and critics alike for its unique storyline and charming performances.

From its opening day, the film garnered rave reviews, and it’s showing promising signs at the domestic box office. As per reports in India Today, early estimates suggest that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya minted an impressive Rs 6.50 crore on its debut. What’s even more exciting is the film’s incredible growth, with a staggering 60% jump in ticket sales on the second day of release.

Compared to other recent releases like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which saw moderate increases ranging from 15% to 40%, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands out as the only film in its genre to experience such a substantial surge in audience interest. This exceptional trend in ticket sales is a testament to the film’s captivating storyline and engaging performances.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya explores the complexities of love and relationships in a technologically advanced world. Shahid portrays a brilliant robot scientist who develops unexpected feelings, leading to a whirlwind romance with Kriti’s character, SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot. The on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, in their first collaboration together, has been praised by audiences, adding to the film’s appeal. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises to be a delightful cinematic experience for viewers of all ages. As the film continues to charm audiences and dominate the box office, it’s evident that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has struck a chord with moviegoers.