Shahid Kapoor’s star power shines bright, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sets new records

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s latest cinematic offering, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has emerged as a resounding success. Released on February 9, the film has swiftly captured the hearts of audiences, both domestically and overseas. The magic of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen chemistry has been a key ingredient in the film’s success. Their pairing has captivated viewers, drawing them into a narrative that is as compelling as it is enchanting.

Overseas, the film has shattered records, with a weekend collection of 2.4 million dollars, marking a new milestone in Shahid’s illustrious career. Notably, this figure surpasses the overseas weekend collection of his previous hit, Kabir Singh, showcasing the enduring allure of Shahid’s star power. At the heart of the film’s success lies Shahid’s unwavering connection with his fans. A powerhouse performer and one of Bollywood’s leading stars, Shahid’s ability to strike a chord with audiences is unparalleled. His charisma, coupled with Kriti Sanon’s luminous presence, has propelled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to exceptional heights, solidifying its status as a box office phenomenon.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is backed by the powerhouse combination of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience. The film delves into the intricacies of love and relationships in a futuristic setting, where Shahid Kapoor’s character, a brilliant robot scientist, unexpectedly falls for Kriti Sanon’s character, SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot.