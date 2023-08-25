Sharvari Wagh joins hands with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy universe, deets inside

In a significant development, actress Sharvari Wagh is set to join Alia Bhatt in the esteemed Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, according to a report by Variety. Alia Bhatt is slated to portray a “super-agent” in this venture, with production for the film set to commence in 2024.

Sharvari Wagh’s inclusion in the cast has generated considerable excitement in the film industry. In response to Sharvari Wagh joining the YRF spy universe alongside Alia Bhatt, a trade source close to Variety commended Sharvari as a “phenomenal actress” who has been nurtured by YRF and stands out as a promising talent in the industry. This move signifies her as an actress with immense potential and sets her apart from her peers. The source also highlighted the significance of Sharvari’s entry into the YRF spy universe, which has historically been reserved for established superstars. This decision is seen as a strategic move that positions her as a rising star in the Indian film industry.

The YRF spy universe, under the aegis of Aditya Chopra, took flight with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. This successful franchise commenced with “Ek Tha Tiger” in 2012, followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai” in 2017, and “War” in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The recent addition to this cinematic universe is “Pathaan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in prominent roles.

Sharvari Wagh’s inclusion adds another layer of excitement to this ever-expanding and star-studded spy universe, hinting at a compelling cinematic journey ahead.