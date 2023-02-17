Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and admired actors and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been in red hot form in the past few years and given the kind of love and success that he’s received from fans in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for real that he really deserves every bit of it. The past few years in particular have been quite amazing and brilliant for him at a professional level and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and every update from his end is something that excites fans for real. Right now, Kartik Aaryan is busy celebrating the release of his latest movie ‘Shehzada’. The movie marks his reunion with Kriti Sanon after ‘Luka Chhupi’ in 2019.

Today, the movie released in cinemas near us and well, the happiness and excitement of the fans is at its peak for real. Well, today, on the release day of the movie, Kartik Aaryan was seen seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple and well, we love every bit of it. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with him? See below folks –

गणपति बप्पा मोरया ॥

Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab #Shehzada Aapka 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GS5E5l22Wx — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 17, 2023

