Sunny Leone is one of the finest and most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Sunny Leone has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, so far, things have been wonderful and hunky-dory for her indeed at a personal and professional level. The best thing about Sunny Leone has to be the fact that come what may, she loves to share big and important updates in order to melt and win hearts of all her fans and followers.

So, what’s the latest that’s happening at her end? Well, as per the latest media reports in Times Of India, a bomb exploded close to the stage of a fashion show event venue in Imphal. This is the exact event and venue where Sunny Leone is scheduled to arrive for an event. Police are right now midway when it comes to the search operation and well, no one has been arrested so far.

