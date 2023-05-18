Shocking: Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan has always received a lot of love and positivity whenever she's made appearances in the media and in public. This time, she's in the news because a diamond jewellery has been stolen from her place. Know all details

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, come what may, literally anything and everything that he does from his end grabs a lot of attention and wins hearts of one and all. In all these years, the only thing that has changed and grown significantly over the years is Salman Khan’s popularity and stardom. Not just him ladies and gentlemen, the popularity that he enjoys also helps his entire family be in the limelight. Right now, his sister Arpita Khan is in the news for a really shocking reason.

Know it all about the robbery incident that happened inside Arpita Khan’s house:

If the latest media reports in NDTV are to be believed, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakhs was allegedly stolen from her house in Suburban Khar area in Mumbai. Following this, the police have arrested her domestic help. The incident reportedly took place on Monday after the 30-year-old was accused the next day from her neighbouring Thane district. As per reports, the accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint, the official of Khar police station mentioned.

As per reports, a case was registered against the accused under sections of IPC, including 381 (theft by clerk or servant). We wait for more updates on this.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com