ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Shocking: Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan has always received a lot of love and positivity whenever she's made appearances in the media and in public. This time, she's in the news because a diamond jewellery has been stolen from her place. Know all details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
18 May,2023 13:30:09
Shocking: Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, come what may, literally anything and everything that he does from his end grabs a lot of attention and wins hearts of one and all. In all these years, the only thing that has changed and grown significantly over the years is Salman Khan’s popularity and stardom. Not just him ladies and gentlemen, the popularity that he enjoys also helps his entire family be in the limelight. Right now, his sister Arpita Khan is in the news for a really shocking reason.

Know it all about the robbery incident that happened inside Arpita Khan’s house:

If the latest media reports in NDTV are to be believed, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakhs was allegedly stolen from her house in Suburban Khar area in Mumbai. Following this, the police have arrested her domestic help. The incident reportedly took place on Monday after the 30-year-old was accused the next day from her neighbouring Thane district. As per reports, the accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint, the official of Khar police station mentioned.

As per reports, a case was registered against the accused under sections of IPC, including 381 (theft by clerk or servant). We wait for more updates on this.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: "We Just Wanted Him To Support"
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: "We Just Wanted Him To Support"
Time for "swag se swagat' for Salman Khan
Time for "swag se swagat' for Salman Khan
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
Bollywood actors who allegedly behaved rudely with their fans
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
Salman Khan fans resonate his life with Arijit Singh’s ‘Bedardeya’
Salman Khan fans resonate his life with Arijit Singh’s ‘Bedardeya’
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Latest Stories
What To Do If You Lost Your Phone? Check Out
What To Do If You Lost Your Phone? Check Out
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets convinced to share Angad's room
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets convinced to share Angad's room
Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani all set to win hearts
Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani all set to win hearts
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen on a mission to destroy Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen on a mission to destroy Brar family
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan apologizes to Elahi in a cute way
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan apologizes to Elahi in a cute way
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva sees Imlie
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva sees Imlie
Read Latest News