Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal's best actor win at National Film Awards

Shoojit Sircar was brimming with joy as his film “Sardar Udham” clinched an impressive five awards at the 69th National Film Awards, including the prestigious title of Best Hindi Film. Yet, amidst the celebrations, Sircar couldn’t resist championing the remarkable performance of Vicky Kaushal, the film’s lead actor. The Best Actor award, however, went to Allu Arjun for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise.”

In an insightful interview, Sircar passionately defended Vicky Kaushal’s exceptional portrayal of the titular character in “Sardar Udham.” He eloquently described the actor’s unwavering commitment and his incredible transformation into the persona of Sardar Udham, underscoring the depth of his dedication. Sircar vividly recounted the emotionally charged opening scene of the film, where Vicky had to depict the heart-wrenching moment of Udham grappling with lifeless bodies at Jallianwala Bagh. This profound experience left an indelible mark on Vicky, profoundly affecting his disposition throughout the film’s production.

Additionally, Sircar shared a sense of remorse and longing for not having the opportunity to collaborate with the late Irrfan Khan on “Sardar Udham,” as the actor was originally slated to essay the titular role. He revealed that Irrfan had encouraged him to move forward with the project, even though he couldn’t participate. Sircar’s interview was imbued with a profound sense of melancholy and regret over Khan’s absence, emphasizing that while the film had garnered accolades, it was bittersweet due to the absence of the beloved actor, as mentioned in a report by News 18.

Meanwhile, seasoned actor Anupam Kher, who played a pivotal role in “The Kashmir Files,” celebrated the film’s remarkable achievement of securing the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on national integration at the National Film Awards. However, Kher expressed a trace of disappointment on social media for not clinching the Best Actor award himself. He acknowledged the recognition with gratitude and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, while maintaining his eagerness for future projects and his aspiration to secure an acting award.