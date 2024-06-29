Shraddha Kapoor says ‘saara cinema ek taraf,’ and ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’

It is fascinating to see and think that the legend that is Amitabh Bachchan, he has the ability to still wow one and all at the age of 81 with the work he is able to do. You associate some of the biggest stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol and others when you talk about action on-screen but Bachchan just managed to break all that mould and can now be considered an action megastar at the age of 81.

It has been two days since the release of Kalki 2898 AD, and it would be safe to say that the biggest splash created by is none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

The legend has managed to leave everyone in awe and shock by his performance and action sequences in Kalki 2898 AD, and people cannot stop raving about it.

And it seems like actor Shraddha Kapoor is no different, where after seeing Kalki 2898 AD, she put up a post where she put two images. The first image saw her writing, ‘Kya north, kya south, kya east, kua west saara cinema ek taraf…’ and in the second image, she put Big B’s image as Ashwathamma from Kalki and wrote, ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’

She also captioned her post as ‘@amitabhbachchan apne aap mein hi ek cinematic universe hai’-

No one can deny it and Kapoor is just the latest one to join the long list of people who cannot stop raving about Bachchan’s performance in the film and the brilliance he was able to achieve.

Kalki 2898 AD released worldwide on 27th June 2024 and opened to Rs 190 cr worldwide, while also earning around 22 cr in Hindi.