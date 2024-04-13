‘Singham Again’ postponed to avoid clash with ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’?

Probably the biggest clash in recent times with things mounted on a mega scale – might just not happen anymore. For a while now, everybody has been talking about what will be one of the biggest clashes in recent memory – Pushpa 2 – The Rule and Singham Again. Two films with big bucks, big stars, and stakes higher than ever.

However, it now seems that this clash might not happen after all. Recent reports suggest that Singham Again has some unforeseen delays happening and will likely not be ready on time to have an Independence Day release. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Singham Again will take some more time to be completely ready and thus, aim for a Diwali 2024 release, which assures that it will not clash with Pushpa 2 – The Rule.

According to a trade source, the team comprising Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and others has been engaged in continuous shooting sessions for “Singham Again” to release it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the filming process is progressing slower than anticipated, attributed to the meticulous attention required for a project like Singham Again. Both Rohit and Ajay are adamant about not hurrying through the production merely to meet a specific release date. They are determined to ensure that the grandeur and vision of the film align precisely with what was initially planned without making any compromises.

As known, Singham Again is the third instalment of the beloved Singham franchise and is going bigger than ever with the additions of Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, the return of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba apart from Devgn in the titular role of Bajirao Singham.