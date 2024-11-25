‘Son of Sardaar 2’ wraps Punjab schedule after a long shoot

The Punjab schedule for Son of Sardaar 2 has officially concluded after an extended shoot of nearly two months. Originally planned to start in mid-September and last 15–20 days, the filming in Punjab went on longer than expected, wrapping up just yesterday.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles and is directed by Ashwni Dhir. Known for its high-energy storytelling, the sequel is set to feature a dramatic gang war between Punjabi and Bihari dons, promising action-packed sequences and intense drama.

The original Son of Sardaar, released in 2012, was a remake of S. S. Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna and earned attention for its blend of comedy, action, and cultural themes. While the first installment had a humorous tone, the sequel is expected to explore grittier, high-stakes conflicts.

Filming in Punjab included capturing key sequences that reflect the region’s culture and backdrop, which are central to the storyline.

The production will now move to its next phase, with more schedules expected in other locations. The film is slated for release in the latter half of 2025, giving the team ample time for post-production and promotional activities.

With a star-studded cast and a storyline that promises to delve into inter-regional conflicts, Son of Sardaar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the coming years. Fans eagerly await updates as the project moves closer to completion, hoping the sequel will live up to the love of its predecessor.

One would remember how the Vijay Raaz and Kumar Mangat Pathak spat that happened on the sets of the film which involved Raaz being ousted by the film and being replaced by Sanjay Mishra.