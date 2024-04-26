Sonakshi Sinha says, “Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me your Fareedan” as she shares glimpses from the premiere night

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays one of the leads in Heeramandi, graced the red carpet at the premiere screening of the series in Mumbai. The star-studded event brought together industry luminaries and the stellar cast of “Heeramandi” to have a private screening of the upcoming release on Netflix on May 1st. This marks the debut of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the OTT space with this monumental project.

Among the esteemed cast taking centre stage alongside Sonakshi Sinha were Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Together, they shared heartfelt moments captured in Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram post, which showcased the camaraderie and dedication poured into the making of “Heeramandi.”

In her heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Sonakshi expressed, “What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi❤️,” Sonakshi shared. “Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan… So honored to share this moment with my stellar co-actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic!!! It’s happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix MAY 1st.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LcxZQsjd-/?img_index=1

Fans and followers of Sonakshi Sinha quickly flooded the comments section with admiration, love, and anticipation for the show, eagerly awaiting its release on May 1st. As excitement continues to build around “Heeramandi,” Sonakshi’s heartfelt post serves as a reminder of the passion and dedication invested in this groundbreaking project.