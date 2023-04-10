Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu to their beautifully decorated and lavish home in Delhi. Sharing some aesthetically appealing images of the house with her fans, Sonam wrote a note of gratitude for the team of professionals namely florist Karan, The Laddoo Wala, and Indus Culinary for making her son Vayu’s homecoming so precious.

Sonam welcomes son Vayu to Delhi house

In the pictures, Sonam is seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja and the cute boy Vayu in dad Anand’s arms. Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja also makes an appearance in one of the pictures. Sonam Kapoor captioned the post, “Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonder ful team of professionals!”

Check here!

On the work front:

Sonam had a cameo in Netflix’s thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija’s film Blind.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.