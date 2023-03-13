Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are two of the most loved and respected actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have always had mutual love and respect for each other and well, no wonder, both of them are often considered as two of the finest representations of Indian cinema. Both Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone have proven their mettle as performing artistes and nice actresses for the longest time and well, there’s nothing more pleasurable than seeing two actresses hold love and respect for each other’s work. Well, this time, it was time for Kangana Ranaut to shower words of praise for Deepika Padukone for her presence at Oscars 2023.

Kangana took to Twitter to write,

” How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation in those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

