Suhana Khan goes all cheers for Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ debut

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, took to social media to cheer for her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, who recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Ikkis. The motion poster, which introduces Agastya in a strikingly intense avatar, has already stirred curiosity among fans. Suhana’s subtle yet affectionate Instagram story—featuring the teaser with heart and angel emojis—caught the attention of many, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Ikkis, directed by the acclaimed Sriram Raghavan, is a war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who laid down his life in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The teaser begins with a poignant letter informing Arun’s father of his heroic sacrifice, setting a sombre tone that transitions into scenes of fiery combat and emotional depth.

Agastya, who made his screen debut with The Archies last year, appears to be stepping into more serious territory with this ambitious project. The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles and is slated for release on October 2, 2025—coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Support poured in from family and friends, with Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya’s sister, and actress Ananya Panday also sharing the poster. While the film marks a significant turning point in Agastya’s career, Suhana’s quiet encouragement didn’t go unnoticed—adding a touch of warmth to the otherwise gritty narrative.

This is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated releases.