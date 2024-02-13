Suhana’s Film With Shah Rukh Not Happening

After the lukewarm response to Zoya Akhtar’ The Archies, Suhana Khan was meant to do a film with her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The film was supposedly a Kabuliwala kind of fable in which Shah Rukh was supposed to protect an orphan girl(Suhana) from danger.

It seemed pretty incongruous that Shah Rukh would surrender himself to this kind of gimmicky casting wherein the daughter was bound to be compared unfavourably with her illustrious father.

Now we hear the project has been postponed indefinitely.

A source very close to the development spills the beans. “I don’t think that project is happening. Not after The Archies. Suhana needs to find a project as far removed from her father as possible.Earlier SRK was tempted to get on camera with his daughter asap. Now after The Archies this historic togetherness is gone on the backburner.”

We won’t be seeing this father-daughter pair together any time soon.

To go back a bit, last year there were plenty of conflicting reports on Shah Rukh Khan’s plans of doing a film with his daughter.

The most confusing of them all was a report suggesting SRK and Suhana would be directed by Siddharth(Pathaan) Anand .

At that point of time, SRK and Suhana were MOST DEFINITELY doing a film together .And it was Sujoy Ghosh , not Siddharth Anand who was tasked to develop this project for SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Sujoy was told to take his time. The brief was to come up with a spectacular father-daughter project.

For now,that project is off. After Archies, SRK doesn’t want to subject his daughter to unfair comparisons.