It is no secret the kind of sensation actor Sumedh Mudgalkar went on to become owing to his portrayal of the character of Lord Krishna in the Star Bharat longrunner, RadhaKrishn; apart from his role of Raghav in Dil Dosti Dance and others. And while, he continues to be synonymous to these roles, he took a complete U-turn and went on to explore something entirely different with the role of Darkie in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Escaype Live.
It was eccentric and darker than one could have imagined, and definitely something one had never seen before. Today marked a special day, as it is two years to Escaype Live and hence, two years to Mudgalkar playing Darkie. On this occasion, the actor went on to pen a very long yet emotional note. He wrote,
2 Years to Darkie.
2 Years to Escaype Live.
Blessed to have been a part of this Show.
Finding the character is a beautiful process for any actor. To reach out to darkie was a little scary.
This character stirred me from within, kind of making my mind a roller coaster. Running between both the sets, switching characters, with very little time to prep, it raised a tornado within.
I also realised when you’re under pressure is also when you can be the most alive and most productive, specially when you love your art.
Have been a fan of challenges and this is by far the most interesting one i faced.
Never wished for success, just for the opportunities, and i am grateful you provided me this one @sktorigins . You’re amazing. Thanks for believing in me🙏🏻❤️
Thanks for capturing me beautifully @aseemmishra.isc
Thanks that I could add such a great flawed character in my list.
Also, when i have to scare someone, this character comes handy haha. 🙂↕️
And lastly thank you everyone for showering your love on me and darkie! ❤️🙏🏻
Itsss yourrr bwoooyyy….
#escaypelive #darkie
On his recent workfront, Mudgalkar starred in a music video; and played the lead in Marathi film, Man Yedyagat Zala that release back in March.