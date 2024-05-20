Sumedh Mudgalkar says, ‘this character stirred me from within,’ as ‘Escaype Live’ completes 2 years

It is no secret the kind of sensation actor Sumedh Mudgalkar went on to become owing to his portrayal of the character of Lord Krishna in the Star Bharat longrunner, RadhaKrishn; apart from his role of Raghav in Dil Dosti Dance and others. And while, he continues to be synonymous to these roles, he took a complete U-turn and went on to explore something entirely different with the role of Darkie in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Escaype Live.

It was eccentric and darker than one could have imagined, and definitely something one had never seen before. Today marked a special day, as it is two years to Escaype Live and hence, two years to Mudgalkar playing Darkie. On this occasion, the actor went on to pen a very long yet emotional note. He wrote,

2 Years to Darkie.

2 Years to Escaype Live.

Blessed to have been a part of this Show.

Finding the character is a beautiful process for any actor. To reach out to darkie was a little scary.

This character stirred me from within, kind of making my mind a roller coaster. Running between both the sets, switching characters, with very little time to prep, it raised a tornado within.

I also realised when you’re under pressure is also when you can be the most alive and most productive, specially when you love your art.

Have been a fan of challenges and this is by far the most interesting one i faced.

Never wished for success, just for the opportunities, and i am grateful you provided me this one @sktorigins . You’re amazing. Thanks for believing in me🙏🏻❤️

Thanks for capturing me beautifully @aseemmishra.isc

Thanks that I could add such a great flawed character in my list.

Also, when i have to scare someone, this character comes handy haha. 🙂‍↕️

And lastly thank you everyone for showering your love on me and darkie! ❤️🙏🏻

Itsss yourrr bwoooyyy….

#escaypelive #darkie

On his recent workfront, Mudgalkar starred in a music video; and played the lead in Marathi film, Man Yedyagat Zala that release back in March.