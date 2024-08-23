Sunny Deol welcomes Varun Dhawan as he joins the cast of ‘Border 2’

It is no secret that the war epic film, Border was one of the most successful and one of the most-loved films of all time. Starring an ambitious ensemble cast that constituted several biggies ranging from Jackie Shroff to Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and many more.

It was only a while ago that after over 27 years, the sequel to the film was being confirmed. That’s right. Border 2 is indeed happening, and while it was unclear, who exactly will be reprising their roles in the sequel, a little more clarity is there. The man himself and in the time of his life, Sunny Deol is coming back in Border 2 and only a few minutes ago, it was confirmed that none other than, Varun Dhawan has been sealed to be a part of the film as well. That is correct. Sharing a collab post, Deol captioned the video saying, “Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2 🇮🇳”-

View Post: Sunny Deol welcomes Varun Dhawan as he joins the cast of ‘Border 2’

As you can see, the video has several flashes of the first installment of Border but as it moves on, there is Varun Dhawans voiceover. Titling it, ‘India’s Biggest War Film Gets Bigger’ And then Dhawan’s voice says, ‘dushman ki har goli se jai hind bolkar takrata hu, jab dharti ma bulati hai, sab chodkar aata hu, hindustan ka fauji hu main’.

As the announcement video went on, the iconic song, Sandese Aate Hai kept playing. The video also confirmed that the film will be coming in cinemas next to next year on 23rd January 2026. This means, the second installment will be coming 29 years after the first film.