Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days

In a remarkable feat, the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, amassing an astounding 400 crore rupees in just 12 days since its release. The film’s success not only highlights the enduring popularity of the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but also underscores the star power of Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol and the audience’s unwavering love for action-packed, emotionally charged narratives.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its 12th day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film stands at ₹284.63 crore. The film earned ₹20.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹31.07 crore on its second Saturday, ₹38.9 crore on its second Sunday and ₹13.50 crore on its second Monday. Since its release on August 11, Gadar 2 has minted ₹400.10 crore.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) in which Sunny essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny’s return as the fearless and valiant Tara Singh has been a revelation for fans and critics alike. The actor’s dedication to the role and his ability to infuse it with a renewed sense of energy have played a significant role in the film’s massive success. As the film paves the way for future successes, it solidifies its place in history as a true Bollywood blockbuster.