ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days

Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, amassing an astounding 400 crore rupees in just 12 days since its release. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Aug,2023 11:22:00
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days 844898

In a remarkable feat, the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, amassing an astounding 400 crore rupees in just 12 days since its release. The film’s success not only highlights the enduring popularity of the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but also underscores the star power of Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol and the audience’s unwavering love for action-packed, emotionally charged narratives.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its 12th day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film stands at ₹284.63 crore. The film earned ₹20.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹31.07 crore on its second Saturday, ₹38.9 crore on its second Sunday and ₹13.50 crore on its second Monday. Since its release on August 11, Gadar 2 has minted ₹400.10 crore.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) in which Sunny essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny’s return as the fearless and valiant Tara Singh has been a revelation for fans and critics alike. The actor’s dedication to the role and his ability to infuse it with a renewed sense of energy have played a significant role in the film’s massive success. As the film paves the way for future successes, it solidifies its place in history as a true Bollywood blockbuster.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The Deols To Break The Family Rule 844533
The Deols To Break The Family Rule
Blockbuster Showdown: Gadar 2 earns massive of 375 crores, OMG 2 crosses 100 crores 844504
Blockbuster Showdown: Gadar 2 earns massive of 375 crores, OMG 2 crosses 100 crores
Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa 844447
Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa 844352
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions 844333
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore 844329
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore
Latest Stories
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right 844885
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake 844888
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet for his mother’s sake
Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike 844884
Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike
OMG2 Director Reacts To Ulhasnagar Education Society Introducing Sex Education In Their Syllabus 844881
OMG2 Director Reacts To Ulhasnagar Education Society Introducing Sex Education In Their Syllabus
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Galactic In Black Saree And Handcrafted Blouse 844844
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Galactic In Black Saree And Handcrafted Blouse
Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit 844838
Ranveer Singh Steals Heart In Debonair Style Wearing Silk Funky Suit
Read Latest News