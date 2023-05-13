ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Leone Birthday Special

Sunny Leone is one of the most loved and appreciated actors and performing artistes that we have had in the Hindi entertainment industry. In all these years, Sunny Leone has done incredibly well for himself and we are proud of his journey. Know special facts about her on birthday

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 May,2023 16:57:39
1. She was born Karenjit Kaur Vohra but adopted the name Sunny Leone which served her well in the adult industry which she has now disowned. In fact, in a highly controversial interview in 2016 with Bhupendra Chaubey when he asked Ms Leone about her association with the adult filmmaking industry, she became visibly upset. Her fans in the media fanned the shaming theory. Curiously prior to this I had asked her many times about her links with the lust industry—porn intended—and she had answered with complete candour.

2. Sunny Leone’s lunge into Bollywood began with Bigg Boss where she befriended Mahesh Bhatt. By the time she was out of Bigg Boss house she had already bagged Mahesh’s daughter Pooja’s Jism 2. By the time Jism 2 was completed Ms Leone had fallen out with Pooja Bhatt. They never worked together again.

3. In 2016 Dilip Mehta made the documentary Mostly Sunny on the life of Sunny Leone. The documentary took us to all the places and people who went into the making of the story and was indeed a comprehensive take on a unique and jolting life. However, even before Mehta’s documentary was released on various platforms Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber disowned the work completely, leaving Mehta baffled and bereft of a promotional figure for his film.

4. Sunny’s husband Daniel Webber is not just her soulmate and life partner but the reason why she is what she is today. Daniel fell in love with Sunny, gave up his lucrative family business and decided to become an adult star alongside his lady love so that she wouldn’t do intimate scenes with other actors. He not only controls her wealth but also her destiny. There should be a film on Daniel’s loyalty and love (with a brief stopover at lust) for the luscious Leone.

5. Sunny Leone is Internet’s most searched woman of Indian origin. Often mistaken for Sunny Deol, he gets hits on the Internet from people searching for the sexier Sunny. We don’t know if Mr Deol has sent his thank you note to Ms Leone.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

