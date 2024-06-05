Sunny Singh opens up on clashing with Kartik Aaryan as ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage releases on the same day as ‘Chandu Champion’

The on-screen friendship that actors Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan shared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is as iconic as it can get. The bromance has been infectious and the song, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from SKTKS continues to be resonant with everyone even today. There have been several instances where fans have wondered if they are indeed as close in their real life as they are on-screen.

Time and again, the actors have gone on to talk about how they are indeed friends and only wish the best for each other. And now, as their respective films – Luv Ki Arrange Marriage (Singh’s film) and Chandu Champion (Aaryan’s film) are up to release on the same day, i.e. 14th June 2024, Singh was asked about the same in a recent interview.

Even though Singh’s film is coming on Zee5 and Aaryan’s film has a theatrical release, there is a certain clash that is happening. Singh said that every year, they keep making films and act in three or four films, so people love them, and that is the most important thing. He mentioned that his journey with Kartik had been like that, explaining that they used to go to events and functions together, sometimes even travelling in rickshaws during their initial days in the city. He reflected that from those beginnings to the present, they are both very emotionally connected to each other and are still friends, including Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan. Despite both films releasing on the same day that month, they are not concerned and don’t even know whether they will work together on a film again, but they do know that they are there as friends for each other and stay very close. He concluded that it is a bond that has lasted for 10–12 years and will always remain.

We are sure the fans would love to see Singh and Aaryan collaborate on another project soon.