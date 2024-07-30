Taapsee Pannu is glad she isn’t termed an ‘object’ taking a dig at people objectifying women

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently on a roll as she has not one but two back-to-back releases in the form of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba on Netflix and Khel Khel Mein in the theaters. Owing to that, the actor is extremely active on the promotional front, as she has been giving interviews everywhere and is also active on social media.

Social media is all about memes and owing to the popularity that the predecessor, Haseen Dillruba enjoys, the film has been at the centre of an array of memes over the years and even right now. On that note, a page shared a meme from the trailer of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba which showed Sunny Kaushal’s character giving a rose to Taapsee Pannu’s character, which she shyly accepts and below was the image of a shocked Vikrant Massey’s character.

This led to the page making a meme out of it, where Pannu was called ‘account’s subject’, Kaushal was called ‘commerce students’, and Massey was termed ‘other subjects.’ This was about how students of the commerce stream love and keep their focus on accounts and other subjects that aren’t quite paid attention at-

Pannu being her humorous and vocal best went on to surely laugh the same but at the same time also wittily remarked ‘chalo at least I am a subject and not an object’. This was a dig at how people, more often than not objectify female actors.