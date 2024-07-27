Taapsee Pannu turns cheerleader for husband, Mathias Boe as he hoists the Indian flag at the 2024 Olympics

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently on a roll with back-to-back films lined up in August but her husband, Mathias Boe is also making waves on the national stage, killing it and how.

The man has been a professional badminton player earlier and is now a coach. In fact, he trains Indian badminton players, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

For the uninitiated, both Rankireddy and Shetty have been bronze medalists at the World Championships and are currently a part of the contingent that represents India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They recently went on to stand tall as they were a part of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Turning cheerleader and expressing her excitement for Boe with the Indian contingent hoisting the Indian flag, Pannu posted on her story saying, “My (Denmark flag and a man’s emoji) with a (Indian flag)”-

She obviously seemed very proud and so will be everyone as they wished their best to everyone at the Olympics 2024. For the unknown, Pannu and Boe dated for a while before they secretly got married without posting any images or official announcements in an intimate ceremony.

On the workfront, Pannu has Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba – the sequel to Haseen Dilruba on Netflix and also has a theatrical release in the form of Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day 2024, where it will clash with Vedaa and Stree 2.