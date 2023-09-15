Tamannaah Bhatia Manifests Being Part Of Vijay Varma's Next Project

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who were seen in amazingly romantic roles in the recent Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, have confirmed that they are in a relationship. With them being extremely vocal about being a pair, and the love and understanding they share, the media has in recent times been curious to know more about the love life of Tamannaah and Vijay.

In a recent interview with a Tamil YouTube channel, Tamannaah was seen calling Vijay Varma her ‘real-life hero’. A lot of other beautiful and engrossing facts came out of this interview Tammannaah had.

A report on indianexpress talked about these aspects coming out of the interview, and we at IWMBuzz.com take reference from that story for our writeup here.

During the interview, Tamannaah actually revealed that she wanted to be the co-star of Vijay Varma’s next big film. There are already rumours being afloat about Vijay and Tamannaah being part of the film Leo. Though Tamannaah confirmed that this news was not true, she did confide that she was manifesting the same that she wanted to be part of Vijay’s next project.

Well, certainly, manifestations do come true!! And we believe that Tamannaah’s manifestation of being the co-star of her boyfriend Vijay Varma in his upcoming film will materialize soon!!