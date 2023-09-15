Movies | News

Tamannaah Bhatia Manifests Being Part Of Vijay Varma's Next Project

Tamannaah Bhatia manifests big of one day being the co-star of her boyfriend Vijay Varma in his upcoming film. Read to know what Tamannaah says about working along with Vijay.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Sep,2023 12:42:49
Tamannaah Bhatia Manifests Being Part Of Vijay Varma's Next Project 851678

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who were seen in amazingly romantic roles in the recent Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, have confirmed that they are in a relationship. With them being extremely vocal about being a pair, and the love and understanding they share, the media has in recent times been curious to know more about the love life of Tamannaah and Vijay.

In a recent interview with a Tamil YouTube channel, Tamannaah was seen calling Vijay Varma her ‘real-life hero’. A lot of other beautiful and engrossing facts came out of this interview Tammannaah had.

A report on indianexpress talked about these aspects coming out of the interview, and we at IWMBuzz.com take reference from that story for our writeup here.

During the interview, Tamannaah actually revealed that she wanted to be the co-star of Vijay Varma’s next big film. There are already rumours being afloat about Vijay and Tamannaah being part of the film Leo. Though Tamannaah confirmed that this news was not true, she did confide that she was manifesting the same that she wanted to be part of Vijay’s next project.

Well, certainly, manifestations do come true!! And we believe that Tamannaah’s manifestation of being the co-star of her boyfriend Vijay Varma in his upcoming film will materialize soon!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vijay Varma reveals learning Martial Arts for Jaane Jaan; Read ON 850790
Vijay Varma reveals learning Martial Arts for Jaane Jaan; Read ON
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill To Mouni Roy: Actresses Approved Backless Dress For Night Party 850611
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill To Mouni Roy: Actresses Approved Backless Dress For Night Party
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe
Cop the perfect bedhead hairstyle and metallic eyes like Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia 849393
Cop the perfect bedhead hairstyle and metallic eyes like Hansika Motwani and Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia goes on a coastal escapade in pink swimsuit, see pics 847531
Tamannaah Bhatia goes on a coastal escapade in pink swimsuit, see pics
Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jailer gets leaked online 847059
Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jailer gets leaked online

Latest Stories

I have learned to manage my emotions well and be effective with my work: Vrushab Khadtale 851699
I have learned to manage my emotions well and be effective with my work: Vrushab Khadtale
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats 851697
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know about Abhimanyu-Akshara's past 851694
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know about Abhimanyu-Akshara’s past
Exclusive: Anushka Merchande bags the lead role in Triangle Film Company's Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani 851680
Exclusive: Anushka Merchande bags the lead role in Triangle Film Company’s Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September; Gets All Schedule 851677
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married On 24 September; Look At The Schedule
Anushka Shetty Opens Up On The Unique Twist In Her Film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; Read Here 851674
Anushka Shetty Opens Up On The Unique Twist In Her Film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; Read Here
Read Latest News