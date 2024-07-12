Tanuj Virwani and Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child; Announce Pregnancy

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob are expecting their first child. The duo who got married on 25 December 2023, in a private ceremony that took place in Lonavala, announced about Tanya’s pregnancy on social media recently. Tanuj who is 38 years old and Tanya who is now 32, knew each other for a long time and took their time before getting married.

Tanuj and Tanya announced through social media of being expectant parents. The picture posted had Tanya showing her baby bump with Tanuj kissing the baby bump.

They wrote,

tanujvirwani

Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe.Miracles Do Happen.We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World.Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’.Om Sai Ram 💫

Tanuj, in an interview to media, has said that this pregnancy was planned. Soon after marriage, they wanted to take the family way and he expressed his happiness that it worked out in their favour. Tanuj talked about knowing about the pregnancy a few months back, and they preferred to not disclose it for some time.

Here’s wishing the would-be parents Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob all the very best as they eagerly wait for the new bundle of joy to storm into their world!!