Splitsvilla 15: Host Tanuj Virwani Meets With An Accident

Tanuj Virwani is a known television personality in the industry. In recent events, Tanuj Virwani, the popular host of “Splitsvilla 15,” has faced a challenging situation after an accident during a cricket game. Over the past 48 hours, Tanuj and his family have been navigating a turbulent time as they address several unfounded rumors surrounding the incident. Read below to know about the accident-

Tanuj Virwani’s Accident While Playing Cricket-

Tanuj Virwani, also known for his passion for cricket, enjoyed a game on Sunday night when an unfortunate accident occurred. While batting, he attempted to make a run and returned to acknowledge his partner; his shoe slipped over a small puddle. This slip caused him to fall, landing directly on his left shoulder. The impact resulted in a serious injury, including an Acromioclavicular (AC) joint dislocation and an AC ligament tear.

Following the accident, Tanuj underwent surgery to address the injuries. A steel plate was inserted to aid the AC joint reconstruction, and the surgery succeeded.

In response to the incident, Tanuj Virwani’s wife, Tanya Jacob Virwani, shared a post featuring Tanuj lying on the bed with an injured hand and posing with family.

As soon as the post on Instagram, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani turned to his post, gave recovery wishes, and wrote, “Get well soon” with a red heart.

