Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya dominates box office charts, earns 55.10 crore worldwide

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s latest romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has taken the box office by storm since its release on February 9th. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has quickly become a favorite among fans and critics alike, thanks to its captivating storyline and stellar performances.

From its very first day in theaters, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been met with resounding praise and enthusiasm from audiences. With its worldwide gross earnings reaching 55.10 crore and India netting 11.59 crore, the film has proven to be a commercial success. The positive word of mouth and strong weekend collections are a testament to its growing popularity.

The film delves into the intricacies of love and relationships in a futuristic setting, where Shahid Kapoor’s character, a brilliant robot scientist, unexpectedly falls for Kriti Sanon’s character, SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot. The chemistry between Shahid and Kriti, in their first collaboration together, has been a highlight for viewers, further enhancing the film’s appeal.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is backed by the powerhouse combination of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience. As the film continues to captivate audiences and dominate the box office, it’s clear that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has struck a chord with moviegoers of all ages.

