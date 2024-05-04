The Hansal Mehta – Pratik Gandhi Collaboration Nobody Knows

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi have so far collaborated for the game-changing OTT-defining Scam 1992 and the forthcoming bio-series on Mahatma Gandhi. In-between Pratik played a gay character in Hansal Mehta’s short film Baai.

No one knows there is another film that Mehta and Gandhi collaborated over.

Reveals Hansal, “I do wish the film we are so proud of sees light of day now! The film Circle which is part of an anthology I directed for Anubhav Sinha is something I want to world to see. It is my most subversive work yet. Something I haven’t done after Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. I shot it a while back .Besides Pratik, it stars Rajpal Yadav, Deven Bhojani and Shalini Pandey. It is a satire. A dark comedy about our times. Now and the future.Past, present and future actually. It’s a 55 minute film that I am very proud of. Audiences will get to see another unexplored side of Pratik’s talent in Circle.”

The latest denizen of Filmistan to rave over Pratik in his latest feature film Do Aur Do Pyaar is Hansal Mehta. “I loved it! Particularly the terrific chemistry between Vidya and Pratik. I can watch both of them beyond the length of this film.They are the freshest onscreen couple in town. I’m so proud of Pratik. I’m just so happy to see the love he is deservedly getting for both his releases in the past month. Another fine actor is slowly getting his due. I’m just privileged to be able to present his talent to the world.”