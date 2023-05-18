‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets

Salman Khan suffered a shoulder injury after he got injured on the sets of Tiger 3. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a post stating the same, however ended on a laughable note, saying, “Tiger Zakhmi Hai”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is now gearing up for his highly awaited project, “Tiger 3,” scheduled to hit screens later this year. The actor recently provided fans with an update, revealing a minor shoulder injury he encountered during the filming process.

What’s all about Tiger Zakhmi Hai?

Salman Khan got badly injured at the sets of Tiger 3. The actress is currently shooting in Madh Island. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the actor sarcastically wrote, “When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao.Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3.”

A source close to Times Of India has also revealed, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in Tiger 3′ and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!”

All about Tiger 3

Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, the highly anticipated film “Tiger 3” is set to captivate audiences with its power-packed cast. The talented Katrina Kaif will take on the role of the leading lady, while Emraan Hashmi will showcase his acting prowess as the formidable villain.

Fans can mark their calendars as the film is slated for a November release, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

In an exciting development, the superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also join forces in an upcoming crossover project titled “Tiger vs Pathaan,” generating immense anticipation and setting the stage for a grand cinematic spectacle.