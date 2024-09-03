TRAILER OUT: ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Promises a Gripping Thriller with Kareena Kapoor Khan as Detective Jasmeet Bhamra

The wait is over, and the trailer of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has finally arrived, generating immense excitement among movie buffs. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as detective Jasmeet Bhamra, a tough and grieving mother, the film promises to deliver a gripping thriller to keep audiences hooked.

Directed by the critically acclaimed Hansal Mehta and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The trailer has received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences, with many praising Kareena’s powerful portrayal of a detective. This marks Kareena’s first venture as a producer, making it a significant milestone in her 25-year-long career.

Ektaa R. Kapoor, known for producing commercial potboilers, has ventured into suspense thriller territory with ‘The Buckingham Murders.’ The film’s success at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival has further amplified anticipation.

Hansal Mehta’s direction and the screenplay by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker have woven a complex narrative that promises to keep viewers engaged. With its release slated for September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan are eagerly awaiting her performance as detective Jasmeet Bhamra, which is expected to be a departure from her previous roles. The film’s gripping storyline and talented cast and crew make it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production presented by Balaji Telefilms. The film’s trailer sets the tone for an intense and suspenseful ride, and audiences can’t wait to experience it on the big screen.

Highlights of the film:-

– Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer

– Directed by critically acclaimed Hansal Mehta

– Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor

– Exceptional ensemble cast

– Release date: September 13, 2024

– Premiered at BFI London Film Festival 2023 and 2023 Mumbai Film Festival

