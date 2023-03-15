Ananya Panday is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry in today’s time. Ever since the time she made her debut in the world of movies and showbiz, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. She’s been trying her best to cement her niche and uniqueness in the industry and well, going by her efforts till now, we all genuinely feel and for real that there’s plenty of scope for her to prove her charm and mettle. Although in the early stages of her career, Ananya Panday hasn’t been able to complete isolate herself from controversies.

Well, talking about controversy ladies and gentlemen, right now, as per media reports in News18, a picture is doing rounds on internet and social media which apparently shows Ananya Panday smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony. While the picture was pulled down, a reddit user has had already taken a screenshot of the same and posted on the platform. As per reports, the Reddit user was quoted as saying,

“Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker,” the Reddit user wrote while sharing the picture. In the post, Ananya was standing at one corner and smoking while the wedding guests gathered to celebrate. The picture led to a massive discussion, with many expressing their shock and concern over Ananya smoking.

