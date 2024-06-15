Tribeca Goes Crazy Over Karan Johar-Nikhil Bhat’s Kill

Karan Johar is currently in New York attending the Tribeca Film Festival where his production Kill is being screened .

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill which has received worldwide ovation , wowed audiences at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13.

Hours after the first screening at Tribeca, Nikhil spoke to this writer from New York. “They just loved the film! Lots of aahs and oohs! Claps at some kills.But most importantly most of them were able to get the emotional character of the film. There are lots of subtle layers of local politics which most of the people are able to gauge. That’s where the film wins!Sir… I hope it empowers me to make more movies. Bas itna sa khwab hai.”

Nikhil feels Kill has already gone way beyond anything he ever expected. “I am getting fantastic feedback actually. Internationally as well as from within the country. I did have a glimpse of it when the film did the festival rounds , but this is amazing. It’s really really heartwarming to read the responses when people are comparing the feeling of watching Kill to watching a Korean or an Indonesian or a Hollywood film.”