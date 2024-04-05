Movies | News

Tusshar Kapoor has been lying low lately. He is all gung-ho about his new assignment. For his role as a lawyer in Prerna Arora’s Dunk, Tusshar Kapoor has referred back to all his father, the illustrious Jeetendra’s roles as a legal eagle in films like Majboor,Kasam Vardee Ki, Judge Mujrim , Insaaf Ki Devi and Jai Kali.

But then Tusshar hit a stumbling block. All the lawyers that Jeetendra has played in the past were righteous,noble incorruptible souls.

Tusshar plays a real scumbag of a lawyer. His role is described by the producer Prerna Arora in the following words. “With power in his pocket and the system in his boots,

he thinks he owns the law of the land and is the judge, jury and executioner. We’ve never seen a lawyer as ruthless as the one Tusshar plays in Dunk. He is basically such a nice person in real life. For him to play someone so corrupt and unscrupulous is really tough on Tusshar.”

Adds Tusshar, “Tackling this challenging role in Dunk has been a transformative experience for me. The team’s vision and insight have truly urged me to explore uncharted territories as an actor. Trusting Prerna’s unique ability to unearth the hidden depths of a character is contributing to bring out the best in all of us, as a unit.”